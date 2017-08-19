There have been many iconic red moments in fashion. 1956 saw Marilyn Monroe posing seductively in a siren lace sweetheart dress for the Saturday Evening Post's memorable interview with her; in 1991 Cindy Crawford wore a plunging Versace dress (which now has its own Wikipedia page) when stepping out with Richard Gere at the Oscars; and lest we forget Julia Robert's red dress and white gloves in Pretty Woman.
And yet red isn't simply the colour of choice for cocktail dresses and couture gowns. Red is a bold lipstick, the sole of a shoe, the leather of a biker jacket. There's wine, burgundy, cherry, chilli, rose, blood, scarlet, and ruby. When teamed with burnt orange, fuchsia pink or camel, red takes on a life of its own. The possibilities are endless. It's fierce, it's defiant, and it's not for wallflowers. Red is the colour of a woman in charge.
Red is coming out in full force for autumn and winter 2017, in every shade imaginable. Dior's tulle party dress was elegant and feminine; Balenciaga's oversized hoodie was contemporary and fresh; Valentino's vinyl mac spawned a dozen high-street imitations; and Fendi's cropped knit turned sporty with racing detail. Proenza Schouler went '90s with grunge black and red stripes, while Ashish made his message clear with slogans on red T-shirts.
And now our Instagram feeds have turned red hot. From silky PJs to midi dresses, via oversized knits and patent Mary Janes, take a look at how red is being styled by our favourite women this autumn.
