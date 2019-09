And yet red isn't simply the colour of choice for cocktail dresses and couture gowns. Red is a bold lipstick, the sole of a shoe, the leather of a biker jacket. There's wine, burgundy, cherry, chilli, rose, blood, scarlet, and ruby. When teamed with burnt orange, fuchsia pink or camel, red takes on a life of its own. The possibilities are endless. It's fierce, it's defiant, and it's not for wallflowers. Red is the colour of a woman in charge.