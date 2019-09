Bernie Sanders Seems Just As Surprised As We Are About That Balenciaga Collection

This story was originally published on January 18, 2017.As we prepare for the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump, most of the fashion industry's discourse has revolved around which designer will (and which definitely won't) be dressing the incoming FLOTUS for the inauguration. It seems the American political climate has had an effect on brands abroad, too. It's speculated that Melania Trump might look to designers from her native Europe for part of her White House wardrobe — however, judging from today's Men's Fashion Week showing in Paris, we're beginning to think that one particularly buzzy label might not make the cut. Balenciaga presented its AW17 menswear collection, which established a "new set of proposals on the subject of corporate dressing," according to the show notes, as well as a modern interpretation of workwear. This meant tailored overcoats and two-piece suits alongside narrow trousers, roomy jackets, flannel shirts, and other utilitarian pieces. In line with this theme, the brand introduced two new "brand logo-texts" throughout the collection: one for Kering, its parent company, and one for Balenciaga. We're well-acquainted at this point with the l uxury world's rediscovery of logomania . However, many were quick to point out that Balenciaga's new graphic was eerily similar to Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign logo.