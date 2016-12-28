Literally Everyone Has This Gucci T-Shirt

2016 was Gucci's year, so it's no surprise that the brand is ending it on a high note. If you follow enough fashion folks on Instagram, you've probably noticed one of its T-shirts on your feed over and over (and over) again. The label's logo tees have taken social media by storm, and it's quickly become a ubiquitous symbol of blogger style. Because really, if you don't #OOTD it, did you even wear it?
The item in question is offered in a few variations: The classic women's version will cost you $590 (though the men's option is priced at $420), and the sweatshirt style gets all the way up to a you-wish price of $2,600. Clearly, these steep price tags haven't stopped ladies and gents alike from shopping the styles — in one quick scroll we were able to spot 20 people sporting the top. (Still, we can't help but wonder if there are some really good knock-offs in the mix or if they're all the real deal).
The best part, though, is that they're all worn so nonchalantly — with jeans or mini skirts and some stacked delicate jewelry — as if it's a simple shirt you dug up at the local thrift store (when in reality it's a statement piece from Gucci's 2017 Cruise collection show). Can you tell we're just a little bit jealous?
Click on to see the many different ways people are wearing this must-have tee. But be warned: You may end 2016 by making one major splurge.
