Think Pink: The Only Colour Called For This Spring

Interestingly, as young people reject gender binaries, a colour traditionally associated with hyper-femininity is increasing in popularity. Just why have creatives embraced pink? Well, people are wearing what they want, how they want: men are wearing makeup, women have shaved heads ... it’s 2017, for God’s sake and people won’t be categorised. It could also be a backlash against the minimalism of normcore from seasons past – the maximalist Gucci effect is in full force, with feminine pieces artfully thrown together in a party of prints, colours, and textures – and which colour is more fun to play around with than pink?