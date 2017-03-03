As young people reject gender binaries, it's interesting to see pink, a color traditionally associated with hyper-femininity, increase in popularity. But, it's 2017, and people are wearing what they want, how they want: men have makeup routines, women have shaved heads...so it's no surprise that the shade formerly the preserve of Barbie and Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods has been reclaimed by designers, editors, and industry movers, taking it from the clutches of sickly sweet stereotypes and positioning it at the center of their aesthetics.
The spring '17 runways saw the color worn in every shade, from fuchsia and rose to peach and magenta: Balenciaga paired ruched raspberry with lavender, while Valentino opted for a block color-clash against red; Chloé served its signature dusty hue, and Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma collaboration showed just how nicely carnation and amaranth suits silky sportswear. Basically, it was the antithesis of the normcore and minimalism of seasons past.
But, thanks to labels like Gucci, the maximalist effect is in full force, with feminine pieces artfully thrown together in a party of prints, colors, and textures. And really, what's more fun to play around with than a whole lot of pink? Here's some picks to help get things started.