As young people reject gender binaries, it's interesting to see pink , a color traditionally associated with hyper-femininity, increase in popularity. But, it's 2017, and people are wearing what they want, how they want: men have makeup routines, women have shaved heads...so it's no surprise that the shade formerly the preserve of Barbie and Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods has been reclaimed by designers, editors, and industry movers, taking it from the clutches of sickly sweet stereotypes and positioning it at the center of their aesthetics.