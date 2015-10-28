The One Color I NEVER Expected To See In My Closet

The other day, I discovered that the color pink had crept into my closet. I was surprised to see splashes of the bright color draped between hangers dominated with navy, white, and beige; to see pink-colored fabric blooming between my muted floral prints. It must have happened steadily, over a long period of time, but I now own pink ballet slippers, two pink silk dresses, and a pink bucket bag so light in its coloring the leather resembles the first brushstrokes of a French manicure. But why so much pink? Every woman is subject to the vicissitude of trends and collective obsessions, but every woman also tends to buy for herself what are essentially variations of a theme. I know which colors flatter my face, and which cuts narrow my hips. When I deviate, it tends to be the result of wishful thinking. And although the fanciful nature of fashion can impact any consumer, the premise behind being chic is also knowing, fundamentally, what flatters without being fussy about it. Pink is not me.

