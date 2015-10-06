Did You Spot These Hidden Chanel Easter Eggs?

We’re firm believers that Karl Lagerfeld would throw the best damn theme party if given the opportunity. And, considering everything that international Fashion Weeks have become, he basically gets a few opportunities each year to do just that. It's evident from Lagerfeld's masterfully produced Chanel fashion shows that he fully grasps the first law of theme-party planning: Pay attention to the details.



In an incredibly thorough, borderline-obsessive way, subtle Chanel branding made its way into every aspect of the design house's most recent show, from the obvious (the set and invitations) to the harder-to-spot (pilot-wing pins, seat assignments, cities listed in the flight schedule). In an age when live-streaming and social media have blurred the lines between showgoers and screen-viewers, these easter eggs give big fashion fans a real reason to feel FOMO.



Here are a few that the Kaiser snuck in.

