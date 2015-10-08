The Unlikely Skirt Trend Making A Comeback At Louis Vuitton

Nicolas Ghesquière's latest collection for Louis Vuitton was all about looking to the future. Set against a Minecraft-inspired backdrop, the show explored what the digital frontier looked like in fashion, with sleek multicolor leather jackets, silvery metallic appliqués, and dizzying graphic prints. However, the standout item (at least in our book) gave us a case of sartorial déjà vu. In fact, it felt plucked straight from our early-2000s closet. Allow us to reintroduce you to the bubble skirt.
We knew it well in the early aughts, but the flouncy, rounded-hem bottom is making its comeback in the forward-thinking context of Louis Vuitton's spring line. Women's Wear Daily notes that Ghesquière's vision for the collection was the idea of “post-cyber,” and of “a travel to the frontier of the digital world,” while also drawing inspiration from Japanese anime. The bubble skirts in question make their way into the equation by adding a soft, playful touch to tougher textures and pieces, like logo-emblazoned leather and intricate mesh layers. It's also not all frills: The silhouette is cut short, but the ruching is uneven and some hems are irregular, lending an edgy, dramatic look.
So, really, it's like a few different skirt trends coming together — the bubble and the asymmetric. See Ghesquière's take on this once-beloved bottom in the slideshow ahead. We certainly hope you didn't toss yours way back when.
