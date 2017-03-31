Jennifer Lawrence's New Dior Campaign Has A Feminist Message

The star's natural attitude is enhanced by strong accessories such as multiple rings, necklace charms featuring birds or stars, and, in particular, the season’s emblematic bags, worn cross-body or carried in hand. In addition are Chiuri’s new creations for AW17: the vintage allure of the C’est Dior, inspired by a bag held in the house’s archives, and the Dioraddict, a new essential, with its cannage pattern and a clasp borrowed from old trunks.