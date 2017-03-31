Jennifer Lawrence's Latest Dior Campaign Is Unlike Any We've Seen Before

In her role as muse and face of the brand, we've seen Jennifer Lawrence in many a Dior campaign, Dior gown, and Dior show since she inked the deal back in 2012. The French fashion house has since changed creative leadership — and with that, the actress' ad spots have a different feel to them. Just look at her latest photo shoot, wearing Maria Grazia Chiuri's fall '17 ready-to-wear collection.