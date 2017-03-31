Jennifer Lawrence's Latest Dior Campaign Is Unlike Any We've Seen Before

In her role as muse and face of the brand, we've seen Jennifer Lawrence in many a Dior campaign, Dior gown, and Dior show since she inked the deal back in 2012. The French fashion house has since changed creative leadership — and with that, the actress' ad spots have a different feel to them. Just look at her latest photo shoot, wearing Maria Grazia Chiuri's fall '17 ready-to-wear collection.
Shot by French photographer Brigitte Lacombe (who also shot the brand's spring '17 campaign, starring Ruth and May Bell), Lawrence models the new creative director's designs for the first time. (Her last shoot, which was released in September, was for the label's Diorever bag spread.) Instead of the soft pastel tint of the Raf Simons-era campaigns and clothes, the actress is photographed in black and white, in a much more relaxed fashion than we're used to seeing her in Dior: wearing a black Bar jacket, jeans, and Chiuri's now-signature graphic T-shirts, reading "We Should All Be Feminists" and "Dior Addict".
Since taking the helm of the brand last summer, Chiuri has made feminism a central message of her creative vision for Dior. (She's the company's first female artistic director in the brand's 70-year history.) She's introduced a behind-the-scenes look at the female-led makings of collection titled #TheWomenBehindMyDress; as well as the "We Should All Be Feminists" T-shirts you've seen all over Instagram (and on Rihanna).
While the designer brings her own inspirations and sensibilities to the brand, Lawrence's own work and advocacy are seemingly a perfect match for Dior's unapologetically feminist direction. The actress has been quite vocal in her championing of womanhood and pursuit for gender equality: In 2015 she spoke out about the pay gap in Hollywood, writing an essay about it for Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter and discussing her personal take on feminism with Harper's Bazaar. "I don't know why that word [feminism] is so scary to people; it shouldn't be, because it just means equality," she told the magazine. "If we are moving forward in a society, you are feeling stronger as a woman, and you want to be taken more seriously. You don't have to take away the wonderful traits that come with being a woman: We are sensitive. We are pleasers. We're empathetic. All those things that can keep you from asking for what you want or making mistakes."
The synergy between Lawrence's public dialogue on feminism and Dior's branded interpretation of it feels more sincere than other examples of "fashion activism" on the runway and in the campaign. If anything, we know the person wearing the T-shirt isn't simply paying lip-service to feminism — it's something she works towards in her everyday life.
Lawrence's latest Dior campaign will also thrill fashion nerds — or, at least those who have a soft spot for the days of Dior-branded-everything. Chiuri has brought back iconic slogans like "C'est Dior" and "J'adior," pastered on T-shirts, bags, and slingback heels. We just wonder: Which one of these branded tops is Lawrence's personal favorite?
