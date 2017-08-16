You Can Now Wear Rihanna’s Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks…On Your Feet

Get ready to pour it up, pour it up in honour of Rihanna’s latest sock collection with Stance. The Navy will be pleased to know that on Wednesday, their singer-in-chief introduced two new Fenty for Stance box sets, simply because she wants to outfit you from your face to your feet. And we’re not mad about it — especially when it includes paying homage to some of her most iconic red carpet looks.
Now we can stan out — and rightfully, so — over Rihanna's “most incredible and uncommonly cool outfits,” Stance told Women’s Wear Daily. The first, “Rihanna Music Video Box,” features the red lip and denim shorts look from her “Pour It Up” video and the yellow, red, black, and green dress that she wore in for “Work.” The second, the “Rihanna Award Show Box” includes what Stance is calling “her most jaw dropping award show looks:” the Adam Selman Swarovski crystal dress from the 2014 Met Gala, and the Guo Pei yellow gown she wore to the 2015 Met Gala.
When Rihanna was announced as Stance’s creative director in 2015, the company's executive vice president, Candy Harris, told Refinery29 that “together, Rihanna and Stance have the ability to take an accessory you’ve never thought about and transform it into one you can’t live without.” And we’re inclined to agree.