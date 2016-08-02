The Intense World Of Rihanna Fandom, Explained

"Honestly, if it wasn't for her, I wouldn't have gotten through a lot of the things I went through in terms of coming out as gay," he told i-D. "Also just getting through certain situations I had dealing with family problems. She never directly coached me through it obviously, but her music gave me an attitude that translated into real life."



Rebekka Smith, another fan featured in the story, says that while she worships the singer, she herself would be intimated by all the constant attention that Ri receives. "Honestly I would feel a little bit creeped out!," Rebekka told the magazine. "I can just imagine how overwhelming it would be. But also I know that she can feel the support."

