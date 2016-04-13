The Amazing Story Of How Rihanna Helped A Fan Come Out

Rihanna has arguably the strongest fan base out there right now.
The Navy (as Rihanna calls it) is willing to dress up its children as her mini-me and fans even shave her face into their hair. Directors are even planning major biographical flicks for the 28-year-old performer.
But now, Rihanna is giving back to her fans in the best, most touching way possible.
Rihanna recently helped encourage and support a fan who was struggling to come out as gay. The fan explained that he felt nervous to tell his family and friends about his sexuality. The fan and the singer interacted through direct message on Twitter; not only did Rihanna respond, she also listened. Her message of guidance and strength to her "stan" are incredibly moving.
The fan told BuzzFeed about the experience, which started about a month ago. Wishing to remain anonymous (as he is still coming out to more family members and friends), he shared screenshots of the conversation.
It's pretty amazing to see Rihanna take the time to talk through a life-changing decision with a fan while releasing music videos, debuting a clothing collaboration, and performing on a sold-out tour. Buzzfeed also reports that the fan will finally get to meet Rihanna at one of her shows in July. We're betting it will be a tearful, joyous introduction.
