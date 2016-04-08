Rihanna's Reaction To Meeting Her Mini-Ri Will Make Your Day

Rihanna is currently making her way across the globe as part of her ANTI World Tour. At one of her recent shows in Montréal, Rihanna met one fan backstage that surpassed all the other doting stans.
The young girl had imitated Rihanna's hair, outfit, and pose. She totally nailed the look, and Rihanna loved it. After all, imitation is the best form of flattery.
The young girl had imitated Rihanna's hair, outfit, and pose. She totally nailed the look, and Rihanna loved it. After all, imitation is the best form of flattery.
Rihanna wrote, "Met this little angel while on stage last night, dressed up as mini me from the #ANTIWORLDTOUR poster!!! She was so adorable I couldn't help it!#MONTREAL. y'all were so good to me, I'm coming back for round 2 tonight!! #ANTI"
In a video from The Shade Room, Rihanna is holding the little girl when her friend asks, "Why you always gotta be picking up people's kids?" Rihanna looks back at the camera and enthusiastically responds, "Because I want her!" Looks like Bad Gal RiRi is a bit of a softie after all.
Advertisement