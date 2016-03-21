Bad Gal RiRi Meets Her Match

Front-row superfans have been getting in some unique one-on-one time with their musical idols lately.
During a concert in Cincinnati over the weekend, Rihanna, who is usually the one doing the shocking, was visibly blown away after sharing the microphone with a fan in the front row of her ANTI World Tour.
The resulting video of the fan, Terah Jay, is currently going viral. It's greatness stems partly from his impressive vocals, and partly from Rihanna's completely candid reaction. She was not ready for that voice to come out of this guy.
It all started with a premonition by Terah Jay, a.k.a. TJ, who Rihanna noticed in the front row early in the night.
During "FourFiveSeconds," Rihanna leaned down to point the microphone at him, and ended up getting back a pretty perfect response.
Her initial expression, and "Oh, shit!" are priceless.
TJ is loving the exposure, as he is also a trained singer. His vocal skills are no joke.
Basically, Rihanna's fans are #FanGoals, and she loves it.
