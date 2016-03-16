Drake and Rihanna reached peak sexual tension onstage in Miami on Tuesday night. The exes steamed up the stage after RiRi brought out Drizzy to perform "Work" together. Bumping, grinding, and tender face-caressing ensued — they practically made out. Check out the social media evidence yourself, below.
And we wish they would already, because their latest performance of the ANTI single is only the most recent enactment of their ridiculous sexual chemistry. There was that rather intimate music video for "Work" and then a pretty sexy performance at the Brit Awards in February. Their joint hotness dates back to RiRi's 2010 single "What's My Name?," Drake's 2010 hit "Take Care," and an on-and-off dating history.
Evidently, fans are all about the potential pairing. They uploaded photos and videos galore from their hardcore PDA-fest last night.
