That's not rain. London's just mopping up the sweat from Rihanna and Drake's wild performance last night.Though she had to bail on the Grammys for health reasons , RiRi was able to cross the pond for last night's BRIT Awards. It was there that she and Drake treated fans to a seriously steamy live performance of their new hit, "Work." And work it they did. Rihanna kicked off the performance with a snippet of her song "Consideration" before being surrounded by a group of gyrating Mia Wallaces. At last, Drake appeared on stage and the duo resumed grinding in their matching white ensembles. Alas, they failed to follow that up with a duet to "Hotline Bling."Judging by the screams from the crowd, that intimate dance session went over very well. Watch it for yourself below.