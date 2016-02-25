That's not rain. London's just mopping up the sweat from Rihanna and Drake's wild performance last night.
Though she had to bail on the Grammys for health reasons, RiRi was able to cross the pond for last night's BRIT Awards. It was there that she and Drake treated fans to a seriously steamy live performance of their new hit, "Work."
And work it they did. Rihanna kicked off the performance with a snippet of her song "Consideration" before being surrounded by a group of gyrating Mia Wallaces. At last, Drake appeared on stage and the duo resumed grinding in their matching white ensembles. Alas, they failed to follow that up with a duet to "Hotline Bling."
Judging by the screams from the crowd, that intimate dance session went over very well. Watch it for yourself below.
