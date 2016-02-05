Update: Just because Drake spent the past year dancing like a dad in "Hotline Bling" and getting super jacked doesn't mean he's not still a complete mush on the inside. So consistently mushy, in fact, we were able add a new card to our Drake Valentine's Day collection.
This story was originally published on February 9, 2015.
On the Drake Looking Sad Tumblr, you'll find plenty of images of Drizzy looking a bit heartbroken. Don't get it twisted, though. He's not crying all the time. He's just a sensitive soul. We know this to be true because his mother told us so.
Look, Drake just has a lot of feelings. Like a LOT of feelings. But, those feelings make for some pretty poetic song lyrics. And, isn't the whole point of romantic lyrics to usurp them for your own Valentine's Day cards? The answer is yes. Yes, it is.
Ahead, we've created 10 perfect Valentine's Day cards featuring Drake and his baby-making music lyrics. Send 'em to your significant other. Send 'em to your friends. Send 'em to yourself with flowers at work and tell everyone they came from Drizzy himself. Whatever.