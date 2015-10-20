Hotline Bling: Ranking The Looks In Drake’s New Video

Drake has long been known for his daring wardrobe choices in public. Recently, the Toronto rapper has been making headlines more for Twitter beefs than music, but his “Hotline Bling” is the track of the moment.
A video for the track released on Apple Music tonight showcases Drizzy dancing in a series of spaces best described as lightboxes, rapping on a staircase, and, of course, getting a little assist from some of his female friends. They’re so nice to Drake. It must be because he’s sensitive.
Here’s a ranking of the 6 God’s looks from the new video, from worst to best.