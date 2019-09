This Documentary Will Be Our First Long Look At Rihanna

Rihanna is headed back to the big screen, this time as a documentary subject. Director Peter Berg, who cast Rihanna in his board game-inspired summer action spectacular Battleship, will be directing a theatrical feature documentary on the star, Deadline reports.Berg says the film will be akin to Don’t Look Back, a 1967 documentary focusing on the life and early career of Bob Dylan. His film will offer an “unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life and how she’s ascended to become a global icon,” according to Deadline.But don’t expect it to be a glorified concert movie. Though Berg is fascinated by the possibility of featuring “a young artist at the top of her professional field,” he views the project as “much more a character study than a music film.”Rihanna is notoriously reticent about allowing people to interview her. Miranda July’s profile for T Magazine came under fire for not featuring enough of the singer, instead emphasizing July’s thoughts on the matter. The Awl , for example, called for the release of the full transcript of the interview, a step usually reserved for politicians or other such figures.Berg’s documentary figures to feature, you know...Rihanna. A lot. So we’ll get to pull back the curtain on a singer that is mysterious despite her constant presence in the public eye.