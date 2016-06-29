Rihanna Sent Pizza To Soaked Concertgoers

Rihanna knows the needs of her Navy. After fans in Manchester spent hours in the rain waiting for the doors to open for her Anti World Tour, the singer rewarded them with free pizza for their trouble.
The European fans shared photos of the food they were served by her tour staff, courtesy of RiRi herself.
After waiting for @rihanna all day. She sent pizza for us...unfortunately for the others, Aron doesn't share food... pic.twitter.com/vZJ6mywWoG— Aron Julius (@aron_julius) June 29, 2016
RiRi sent pizza 🍕 and towels to fans waiting in Manchester. #ANTIWorldTour pic.twitter.com/sY1uFBIvWs— RihannaDaily.com (@RihannaDaily) June 29, 2016
In addition to the warm slices, Rihanna's tour staff also had fresh towels handy for the fans. The venue's doors opened at 4 p.m., according to the Manchester Evening News, and the weather was humid and rainy.
One fan, @aron_julius, told a BuzzFeed reporter the pizza was from a small, local business. Photos from the feast showed that Rihanna phoned in orders for cheese, pepperoni, and pineapple-'n'-ham pies.
@Christian_Zamo @rihanna it was literally just the local pizza store #Rihsupportssmallbusiness— Aron Julius (@aron_julius) June 29, 2016
when @rihanna buys her g's pizza ☺️ #ANTIWorldTour pic.twitter.com/PLLosnRv90— Jojo (@joycecostax) June 29, 2016
Massive thank you to our girl @Rihanna for sending pizza and towels for everyone waiting in the queue where it's been raining all day 😘🎈❤️— Jennifer Rogers (@Jenxloveriri) June 29, 2016
"Love on the Brain"? More like pizza in the rain for these dedicated Rihanna fans.
