Rihanna Sent Pizza To Soaked Concertgoers

Hunter Harris
Rihanna knows the needs of her Navy. After fans in Manchester spent hours in the rain waiting for the doors to open for her Anti World Tour, the singer rewarded them with free pizza for their trouble.

The European fans shared photos of the food they were served by her tour staff, courtesy of RiRi herself.

In addition to the warm slices, Rihanna's tour staff also had fresh towels handy for the fans. The venue's doors opened at 4 p.m., according to the Manchester Evening News, and the weather was humid and rainy.

One fan, @aron_julius, told a BuzzFeed reporter the pizza was from a small, local business. Photos from the feast showed that Rihanna phoned in orders for cheese, pepperoni, and pineapple-'n'-ham pies.

"Love on the Brain"? More like pizza in the rain for these dedicated Rihanna fans.

