Rihanna Wore A Sequin Bikini & Set Of Wings — & We're Not Worthy

Right now, Rihanna is on Instagram Stories living her best life. She’s in Barbados, celebrating Crop Over, a harvest festival that dates back to the colonial period and the country’s sugar plantations. And while that may sound pretty standard, this isn’t your small town county fair. Crop Over is a three-day event that rivals that of Coachella and Lollapalooza. So when it comes to festival style, naturally @badgalriri did not disappoint.
On Monday, Rihanna uploaded two separate stories to her Instagram account: First, she showed off her new teal hair — yes! — and coordinating oversized sunglasses. Next, her she gave a look at her complete outfit — a barely-there bejeweled bikini with tons of embellishments on her legs, wrists, and shoulders and a gigantic pink, green, and blue feathered set of wings — created by Bajan designer Lauren Austin. Insert heart-eye emoji here.
“I’ve been designing Crop Over costumes for around seven years,” Austin told Vogue.com. “I met Rihanna through Matthew Ashby and her brother Rorrey Fenty. I love how daring Rihanna is — her style is edgy and she isn’t afraid to wear whatever she wants, when she wants.”
“When I first saw which look she chose, I thought, Wow, everyone will be shocked — the neon, the iridescent crystals, it’s totally different from what she’s done before,” she said of the costume (which she completed in a single day). “Crop Over used to be celebrated with people wearing simple T-shirts. Over the years however, designers started getting creative. Today, it’s very important to dress up in full costume to really and truly feel the Crop Over vibe. It’s exhilarating, free, and radiant.”
Honestly, it’s everything we need, especially on a Monday. And the Internet agrees: Reactions ranged from the obvious (one user wrote “Rihanna is flawless. Confirmed”) to the hilarious.
honestly the only competition Rihanna has in both music and fashion industries is Rihanna, she keeps outdoing herself. pic.twitter.com/iMy89s8aRG— Anna Karenina (@Afrihque) August 7, 2017
From thick Beyoncé to thick Rihanna all in the same week. God blessin us ya'll. ???#Lawd pic.twitter.com/2hmxYayQAY— DChalla Moore (@VIBEZ_419) August 7, 2017
Rihanna been undefeated at #Cropover for quite awhile now. Flying fish, Cocou, Souse, and black pudding. pic.twitter.com/VIcmqQ8219— 20:01® (@IAMKRIS24) August 7, 2017
