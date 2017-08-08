The Internet Loses It Over Rihanna's Crop Over Outfit

“When I first saw which look she chose, I thought, Wow, everyone will be shocked — the neon, the iridescent crystals, it’s totally different from what she’s done before,” she said of the costume (which she completed in a single day). “Crop Over used to be celebrated with people wearing simple T-shirts. Over the years however, designers started getting creative. Today, it’s very important to dress up in full costume to really and truly feel the Crop Over vibe. It’s exhilarating, free, and radiant.”