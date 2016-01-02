Like politics and religion, the discussion of animal fur used as clothing is one that's met with great debate; some can't live without it, while others can't even comprehend wearing it. It's these conflicting opinions that have caused an influx of faux fur (particularly of higher quality) in recent years at both high-end design houses and fast-fashion retailers alike. Today, everyone from Stella McCartney to Zara is selling a repertoire of faux fur jackets, hats, scarves, gloves, and more, proving that you don't need to dish out thousands of dollars for an item that's extra durable, super-warm, and feels good to the touch. (Not to mention it's guilt-free).



With so many options available, though, shopping for the best piece can feel overwhelming. So as winter's peak quickly approaches, we asked five faux fur fashion experts to share their tips and tricks for finding the perfect one for you.