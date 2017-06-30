Alexa Chung Channels '90s Young Hollywood In AG's Grungy AW17 Campaign

The collection also comprises bleach-splattered brushed flannels, deconstructed knits and tees, slinky slips, crepe dresses and of course, a whole lot of denim. Cool and unfussy with just the right amount of irreverence and sass, Alexa is the perfect poster girl for this collection. AG's Vice President of Global Communications, Johnathan Crocker, explains the brand's longstanding relationship with the ultimate Brit style star: "She’s one of the most authentic and sincere people we’ve worked with. And when you combine that with her quick wit, charm, and being beautiful, it’s no surprise why so many people feel such a strong affinity towards her. She never seems to be trying to be anyone or anything but herself – I think that’s ultimately what makes her the perfect ambassador for the brand."