Alexa Chung Channels '90s Young Hollywood In AG's Grungy AW17 Campaign

Last season's AG campaign saw Alexa Chung invited to an awkward Parisian dinner party where she struggled to keep up with the conversation with her stylish companions. For AW17, however, Chung is back in control, channelling '90s Young Hollywood in a series of evocative images, shot by Angelo Pennetta at Chateau Marmont and on the Hollywood Strip, and styled by Fran Burns.
Longtime AG model and muse (Chung has worked with the US brand since 2015), Alexa wears dungarees, fringed suede, slouchy blouses and frayed denim in the campaign images, which conjure up the spirit of our favourite wayward, grungy musicians and actors from the hallowed decade. Shot in the iconic west Hollywood hotel and regular A-list stomping ground, this is a distinct departure from the effortless chic of the French-inspired SS17 campaign and instead evokes the insouciant style of '90s stars such as Winona Ryder, Juliette Lewis, River Phoenix, Drew Barrymore and Claire Danes. Liked My So-Called Life? Then you'll love this.
The collection also comprises bleach-splattered brushed flannels, deconstructed knits and tees, slinky slips, crepe dresses and of course, a whole lot of denim. Cool and unfussy with just the right amount of irreverence and sass, Alexa is the perfect poster girl for this collection. AG's Vice President of Global Communications, Johnathan Crocker, explains the brand's longstanding relationship with the ultimate Brit style star: "She’s one of the most authentic and sincere people we’ve worked with. And when you combine that with her quick wit, charm, and being beautiful, it’s no surprise why so many people feel such a strong affinity towards her. She never seems to be trying to be anyone or anything but herself – I think that’s ultimately what makes her the perfect ambassador for the brand."
What also makes Alexa so appealing is her chameleonic style, which is sometimes tomboy, sometimes hyper-feminine, but always slightly undone. After swooning over the ruffled floral dresses, crochet twinsets, miniskirts and cheongsam from Chung's debut eponymous collection, launched last month, we're just as enamoured with this grungier, moodier AW17 collection from AG. It's got us excited about our autumn wardrobe already.
