Stop Everything, Alexa Chung's Debut Collection Is Available To Buy Now

After a merry drinks reception in the church's flower-strewn back garden, evoking the quintessential English summer wedding, the crowd made its way into the church for the big reveal. "I wanted to hold the presentation somewhere that felt uplifting and celebratory and ultimately had a good vibe about it. I had been joking about marrying myself to this brand, which is where the wedding concept came from. I wanted it to feel ceremonial, to bring a sense of occasion to the unveiling of the collection. It’s been a long journey to get to this day and I was so happy to be able to share it with all my close friends and family along with my peers from the fashion industry who I have admired along the way,” Chung explained in a press statement. And though this may not have been a typical fashion show (taking place separately from the traditional fashion week schedule), Chung still pulled in fashion's heavyweights, with Natalie Massenet, Business of Fashion's Imran Amed and fellow designers Henry Holland, Molly Goddard and Shrimps' Hannah Weiland all jostling for space on the crowded church seats.