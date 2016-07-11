We've stalked her style since she hit our screens on cult music show Popworld in skinny jeans with the perfect ruffled fringe and Brit wit in 2006. We've added Peter Pan collared shirts and dresses, ballet pumps and the Mulberry Alexa bag to our wardrobes because of her. And now, after sell-out collaborations with Marks & Spencer and AG, Alexa Chung has finally confirmed that she is releasing her very own fashion label – hitting stores in May 2017.
"I feel as though I’m kind of prepared to do it now. If it had been any time sooner than this, I either wouldn’t be responsible enough or have been able to take on this kind of feat,” Chung told the Business of Fashion. "I just wanted the freedom to sort of make my own world, without someone else’s brand’s brief to stick to," Chung continues. "That was so fun, but there are certain boundaries that come with doing something on behalf of someone else, [you] kind of have to keep within their design remit."
The accessibly-priced brand, named Alexachung, which she will oversee as Creative Director, will be available on its own website as well at premium retailers such as Selfridges and Matches Fashion. The line will include denim pieces, daywear, eveningwear, shoes and jewellery, as well as other special products. "I feel like I need to get it up and running whilst I’m still young enough to have the energy and still be in touch with pop culture enough to make something that is actually relevant to the audience today," the model, app founder and presenter told BoF.
Chung has employed six members of staff, including Edwin Bodson, who was formerly the studio head at luxury fashion house Haider Ackermann but has yet to reveal whether her debut collection will be unveiled with a presentation, show or event. "How we present is going to be something we need to really think about. I know how the fashion industry stands today and how it’s changing very rapidly. I want to make sure that we are offering something that is exciting and unique and new, but also the point of this brand is that it connects to everyone," she explained to BoF. "I’m not making something that has got a crazy high price point. I want to make sure it's something that is speaking to just everyone on the street." With her unrivalled international style icon status, we're pretty sure Chung has nothing to worry about and that come May "everyone on the street" will be queuing up to buy pieces from the brand we've been waiting for for almost a decade.
"I feel as though I’m kind of prepared to do it now. If it had been any time sooner than this, I either wouldn’t be responsible enough or have been able to take on this kind of feat,” Chung told the Business of Fashion. "I just wanted the freedom to sort of make my own world, without someone else’s brand’s brief to stick to," Chung continues. "That was so fun, but there are certain boundaries that come with doing something on behalf of someone else, [you] kind of have to keep within their design remit."
The accessibly-priced brand, named Alexachung, which she will oversee as Creative Director, will be available on its own website as well at premium retailers such as Selfridges and Matches Fashion. The line will include denim pieces, daywear, eveningwear, shoes and jewellery, as well as other special products. "I feel like I need to get it up and running whilst I’m still young enough to have the energy and still be in touch with pop culture enough to make something that is actually relevant to the audience today," the model, app founder and presenter told BoF.
Chung has employed six members of staff, including Edwin Bodson, who was formerly the studio head at luxury fashion house Haider Ackermann but has yet to reveal whether her debut collection will be unveiled with a presentation, show or event. "How we present is going to be something we need to really think about. I know how the fashion industry stands today and how it’s changing very rapidly. I want to make sure that we are offering something that is exciting and unique and new, but also the point of this brand is that it connects to everyone," she explained to BoF. "I’m not making something that has got a crazy high price point. I want to make sure it's something that is speaking to just everyone on the street." With her unrivalled international style icon status, we're pretty sure Chung has nothing to worry about and that come May "everyone on the street" will be queuing up to buy pieces from the brand we've been waiting for for almost a decade.
Advertisement