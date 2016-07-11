Alexa Chung Is Answering All Our Fashion Prayers

We've added Peter Pan collars and ballet pumps to our wardrobes because of her. We've stalked her style since her days on the cult music show Popworld. (Remember those skinny jeans with the perfect ruffled fringe and Brit wit she wore in 2006?) We've vied for her sell-out collaborations with Marks & Spencer and AG. It's all be leading up to this moment: Alexa Chung will be launching her very own fashion label in 2017, Business of Fashion confirms.
This marks the British style icon's first solo foray into the world of design, after a number of high-profile partnerships and, of course, many years on best dressed lists worldwide. The name of the brand will be Alexachung; the contemporary ready-to-wear collection is expected to hit shelves of premium retailers such as MatchesFashion.com, MyTheresa, and Ssense next May, according to BoF.
Chung's fanbase (and industry folk) have speculated about this for a while, but the style icon simply didn't feel prepared to carry out this venture until now. "If it had been any time sooner than this, I either wouldn’t be responsible enough or have been able to take on this kind of feat," she told BoF. But Chung also acknowledges that having her own line has been a long time coming: "I see this being the culmination of a lot of hard work for a decade and this being the resting place for all of those ideas and to continue kind of developing and growing that, just in this one home base space," Chung explained to the publication.
So, who's actually designing Chung's eponymous line? She'll serve as creative director, and the brand has a six-person design team in place. The label also recruited Edwin Bodson, former studio head of luxury fashion house Haider Ackermann, as the brand's managing director. As far as what we can expect in terms of merchandise, Chung's namesake label will include denim, daywear, evening wear, shoes, and jewelry.
With its price point, the brand is intended to be "accessible," meaning there won't be a "crazy high price point," according to BoF (though that's of course subjective, and contemporary pricing is still expensive to some). Alexachung will likely debut in four cities globally: London, New York, Paris, and Hong Kong. So, will you be snapping up Alexa-approved (and designed!) looks as soon as they hit shelves next year?
