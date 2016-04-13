Everything In Alexa Chung's Latest Collab Is Under $100

There should be a national holiday every time a clothing collaboration drops. The days leading up to a major launch — think Balmain for H&M, or Marimekko for Target — are spent meticulously plotting which items to buy, setting a Google calendar alert (or three) for when stores will be open, and putting money aside to ensure you have enough cash to burn on the pieces you can't live without.
Today is one of those days. The long-awaited collaboration between It Girl/fashion icon Alexa Chung and British brand Marks & Spencer is finally here, and, with the exception of one trench coat, every single item is under $100. With tops around $50 and shoes around $60, you can look like the style maven herself without having to wear head-to-toe Chanel. Plus, the collection gives you the vintage feel of your favorite thrift-store finds — without all the digging.
And though this isn't the exact partnership we dreamed up ourselves, these affordable ruffled tops, floral dresses, and vintage-inspired sandals have your spring and summer wardrobe set. Click on to shop every single piece from this sure-to-sell-out collaboration (seriously, they're already flying off the shelves). We won't tell if you scoop up the same item in multiple colors.
