It's no surprise that designer collaborations have become a go-to buzz-creating strategy for brands and retailers, both high and low. And what's better than combining two labels people already know and love, and allowing a luxury brand to reach the masses in a way it probably never would? Plus, the idea of these limited-edition partnerships automatically leads to insane customer demand, with mile-long lines of shoppers camping out, and merchandise inevitably landing on eBay for mind-boggling mark-ups. But every single time we hear of another one coming down the pipeline (like the latest news of Marimekko for Target and Rodarte for & Other Stories), we can't help but daydream about the designer team-ups we're still waiting for. (Seriously, how have Alexa Chung and Reformation not created a line together yet?)
Ahead, we've come up with 11 collaborations that make so much sense, it's about time these brands made them happen. Click on to see our picks and let us know: Who would be behind your ideal capsule collection? Get creative and sound off in the comments, and let's hope these suggestions will become a reality.
