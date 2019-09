Here's What You Can Expect From Rodarte's Pair-Up With & Other Stories

We finally got a taste of what the ready-to-wear would look like at a decidedly unexpected venue: the Yeezy Season 3 show. Chloë Sevigny showed up at the big NYFW spectacle in a choppy-hemmed leather patchwork miniskirt that's a part of the collection. The silhouette is similar to those toughed-up styles we saw on Rodarte's fall '15 runway — though pretty different from the sparkly heels that were part of the collab's first tease.The launch date is now less than a month away, on March 17, and both brands are sharing images from the still-unreleased lookbook. The main takeaway: all the leather and sequins you can handle. First up, more shoes, and not just of the disco-ball variety. The patchwork detailing made its way down to booties, too.