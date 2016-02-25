Here's What You Can Expect From Rodarte's Pair-Up With & Other Stories

It's been a few months since & Other Stories revealed that Rodarte would be its next Co-Lab partner. We've been eager to see what the Swedish retailer has been cooking up with the Mulleavy sisters. With less than a month to go until its big debut online and in select stores, we're finally getting a tease as to what to expect from this partnership.
The H&M-owned brand has a string of pretty buzzy, but distinctly different partnerships under its belt: Past collaborators include Rachel Antonoff, Lykke Li, and Clare Vivier. Since it was founded in 2005, Rodarte has collaborated on capsules with Gap, Target, and Opening Ceremony.
Since we first got word of Rodarte x & Other Stories, though, it's been mostly quiet anticipation. Let's recap what we know: The collection was first announced in October with statement tights and mismatched sparkly shoes. "We're adding a new L.A.-infused perspective to our selection and bringing inspiration and ideas to encourage all personal styles, or stories," Samuel Fernström, managing director of & Other Stories, told WWD about the forthcoming Rodarte pair-up.
A few weeks ago, & Other Stories shared a closer peek at the sequin-embellished heel we first saw in October (and not much else), along with some of the branding from the collaboration.
We finally got a taste of what the ready-to-wear would look like at a decidedly unexpected venue: the Yeezy Season 3 show. Chloë Sevigny showed up at the big NYFW spectacle in a choppy-hemmed leather patchwork miniskirt that's a part of the collection. The silhouette is similar to those toughed-up styles we saw on Rodarte's fall '15 runway — though pretty different from the sparkly heels that were part of the collab's first tease.
The launch date is now less than a month away, on March 17, and both brands are sharing images from the still-unreleased lookbook. The main takeaway: all the leather and sequins you can handle. First up, more shoes, and not just of the disco-ball variety. The patchwork detailing made its way down to booties, too.
As far as the clothing goes, there's an everyday wrap dress, in both creamy-hued and sequined iterations. There's a suede jacket that's lined on the outside, putting the warm fuzzies out there for all to admire. Then, the pajama-dressing trend continues with soft, loose-fit blouses with contrast panelling. All of these are mixed and matched with the white-dotted tights and embellished shoes.
As far as price points go, expect a wide range: Pieces are expected to start at $29 for tights and cap out at $325 for the sequined dress.
