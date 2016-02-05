Hey, Vintage Lovers: Alexa Chung's Latest Collab Is For You

Alexa Chung's got another
style-copping resource fashion collaboration in the works — though this one will be a little different than her past design gigs. Chung is teaming up with British high-street retailer Marks & Spencer on a collection called "Archive by Alexa," according to British Vogue. The 31 pieces aren't totally new: They're reworked iterations of styles Chung handpicked from the brand's extensive archives.
Chung dug deep into the company's archives in Leeds and plucked garments and silhouettes from collections past. These pieces were then reimagined in "modern fabrications and an updated color palette," according to a press release. The pairing also marks the inaugural installment of M&S &, a new capsule series in which the British retailer joins forces with various designers, brands, and influencers.
"I pulled from stored garments, in-house magazines, and TV adverts from various points in the history of Marks & Spencer to create the collection that I believe looks every bit as relevant today as it did then," she told British Vogue.
It’s not the first time that Chung has played a part in the British high-street brand’s revival. Last year, after she wore a Marks & Spencer suede camel skirt, the £199 style swiftly sold out. The garment went on to be credited as one of the reasons behind M&S's first profit rise in four years.
Chung's stock-shifting power could come in handy for the retailer right now, as M&S's merchandise sales are down a reported 5% for the 13 weeks over the 2015 festive (a.k.a. holiday) period. Her other successful fashion allegiances include her multi-season partnership with Madewell and her dreamy denim capsule for AG.
Chung shared her excitement with a behind-the-scenes Polaroid shot of one of the blouses from the collection (as well as with a string of patriotic emoji) on Instagram. "It's been a hugely exciting project to work on these last few months," she wrote, "and I'd like to thank everyone who helped bring this pink pie crust blouse back into existence so that I could pose sternly for this Polaroid shot by @tomcraig."
Arghhhhhh!! SO excited to finally be able to announce that I have curated a collection for @marksandspencer made up of pieces from their incredible archive! It's been a hugely exciting project to work on these last few months and I'd like to thank everyone who helped bring this pink pie crust blouse back into existence so that I could pose sternly for this Polaroid shot by @tomcraig ❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️ #archivebyalexa @nextmodels
