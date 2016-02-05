Hey, Vintage Lovers: Alexa Chung's Latest Collab Is For You

Arghhhhhh!! SO excited to finally be able to announce that I have curated a collection for @marksandspencer made up of pieces from their incredible archive! It's been a hugely exciting project to work on these last few months and I'd like to thank everyone who helped bring this pink pie crust blouse back into existence so that I could pose sternly for this Polaroid shot by @tomcraig ❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧❤️ #archivebyalexa @nextmodels

A photo posted by Alexa (@chungalexa) on Feb 4, 2016 at 3:21am PST