It’s been announced by Vogue that Alexa Chung will be collaborating with good ol’ Marks & Spencer this year. Alexa has hand curated a 31-piece collection of womenswear based on pieces from the retailer’s archive. Launching in April, it will be called Archive by Alexa.
“It was so fun to be given the keys to the M&S archive and such a treat to get to cherry pick the very best of their vast collection of pieces," she told Vogue. "I pulled from stored garments, in-house magazines and TV adverts from various points in the history of Marks & Spencer to create the collection that I believe looks every bit as relevant today as it did then."
It’s not the first time the Chungster has casually aided the high street brand’s revival. Last year she wore an M&S suede camel skirt, the internet fainted, and the £199 skirt sold out everywhere. The skirt went on to be credited as one of the reasons behind M&S's first profit rise in four years. Her stock-shifting power comes at a timely moment for the retailer as their merchandise sales are down a reported 5% for the 13 weeks over the 2015 festive period.
Here's hoping we'll see plenty of her signature tailoring, collars, and maybe even a decent loafer.
“It was so fun to be given the keys to the M&S archive and such a treat to get to cherry pick the very best of their vast collection of pieces," she told Vogue. "I pulled from stored garments, in-house magazines and TV adverts from various points in the history of Marks & Spencer to create the collection that I believe looks every bit as relevant today as it did then."
It’s not the first time the Chungster has casually aided the high street brand’s revival. Last year she wore an M&S suede camel skirt, the internet fainted, and the £199 skirt sold out everywhere. The skirt went on to be credited as one of the reasons behind M&S's first profit rise in four years. Her stock-shifting power comes at a timely moment for the retailer as their merchandise sales are down a reported 5% for the 13 weeks over the 2015 festive period.
Here's hoping we'll see plenty of her signature tailoring, collars, and maybe even a decent loafer.
Advertisement
The M&S & Alexa Chung collection will debut in April 2016 and will be available in selected stores and online at www.marksandspencer.com
Advertisement