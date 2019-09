A fortnight ago we were treated to a stylish short film from AG featuring friend of the brand and our eternal style crush Alexa Chung, modelling the French-inspired Spring '17 collection at a slightly awkward but incredibly chic Parisian dinner party . This afternoon, the denim brand teased even more of the collection in a series of just-released campaign images, shot by photographer Karim Sadli around Paris: in the Quartier Latin, Luxembourg Gardens, Pont de Bir-Hakeim, and Passy.