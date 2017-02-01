Styled by super-stylist and former British Vogue editor, Fran Burns, in the campaign, Chung wears a selection of blouses, Breton tees and denim shirts all paired with the perfect jeans or a suede skirt. While we wouldn't mind ransacking Alexa's entire AG wardrobe, it's the off-the-shoulder dress she's wearing as she poses insouciantly by the Seine that we really, really want.