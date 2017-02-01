A fortnight ago we were treated to a stylish short film from AG featuring friend of the brand and our eternal style crush Alexa Chung, modelling the French-inspired Spring '17 collection at a slightly awkward but incredibly chic Parisian dinner party. This afternoon, the denim brand teased even more of the collection in a series of just-released campaign images, shot by photographer Karim Sadli around Paris: in the Quartier Latin, Luxembourg Gardens, Pont de Bir-Hakeim, and Passy.
Styled by super-stylist and former British Vogue editor, Fran Burns, in the campaign, Chung wears a selection of blouses, Breton tees and denim shirts all paired with the perfect jeans or a suede skirt. While we wouldn't mind ransacking Alexa's entire AG wardrobe, it's the off-the-shoulder dress she's wearing as she poses insouciantly by the Seine that we really, really want.
"The inspiration for our Spring '17 collection was 'La Nouvelle Vague', so in an effort to maintain as much authenticity and integrity to the concept, it seemed there was really no other place for us to shoot than Paris", AG's Vice President of Global Communications, Johnathan Crocker told R29 exclusively.
Though we could reel off a list of fashionable French girls who would look très chic in this campaign – Jeanne Damas, Camille Charrière, Adenorah – it's our Brit Queen of Cool, Alexa, who, having worked with AG for the past couple of years, is undoubtedly the perfect fit.
