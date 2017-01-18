In the fun short film, creatively directed by AG's Vice President of Global Communications, Johnathan Crocker, Alexa attends a dinner party in a Parisian apartment. Warning: Everyone is just as gorgeous and effortlessly cool as she is. But unable to speak much French, Alexa awkwardly hangs onto the outskirts of the conversation. "The film was initially based on a dinner Alexa and I had when we were in Paris shooting the campaign stills, but evolved to be a bit of a tongue-in-cheek take at what it’s like to have dinner when travelling abroad and you’re desperately trying to fit in," Crocker explains. "Besides [Alexa's] exceptional style, her strong wit and charismatic personality and humour make her a rare talent, and ultimately, are the reasons we’re able to make these kinds of films – not many people could pull this off."