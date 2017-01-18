We're counting down the months until Alexa's very own fashion label hits stores in May. But thankfully, in the interim, AG has just dropped a stylish short film starring our favourite dresser – Ms Chung, of course – and the collection is everything our transitional wardrobe needs. Think long-sleeved Bretons, the perfect-fitting denim jacket and everyday straight-leg jeans.
Chung returns to her role as model and muse for the denim-focused brand, following a couple of seasons designing sell-out collections for AG. Last year, for the AW16 campaign, Alexa lounged around a suite at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn, New York for the '60s mod-inspired collection. This time, for Spring '17, Chung is captured in Paris, offering up her own version of French girl insouciance mixed with her characteristic self-deprecation and Brit humour.
In the fun short film, creatively directed by AG's Vice President of Global Communications, Johnathan Crocker, Alexa attends a dinner party in a Parisian apartment. Warning: Everyone is just as gorgeous and effortlessly cool as she is. But unable to speak much French, Alexa awkwardly hangs onto the outskirts of the conversation. "The film was initially based on a dinner Alexa and I had when we were in Paris shooting the campaign stills, but evolved to be a bit of a tongue-in-cheek take at what it’s like to have dinner when travelling abroad and you’re desperately trying to fit in," Crocker explains. "Besides [Alexa's] exceptional style, her strong wit and charismatic personality and humour make her a rare talent, and ultimately, are the reasons we’re able to make these kinds of films – not many people could pull this off."
"The inspiration for our Spring '17 collection was 'La Nouvelle Vague', so in an effort to maintain as much authenticity and integrity to the concept, it seemed there was really no other place for us to shoot the short film than Paris," Crocker tells R29 exclusively. "With the inspiration for the collection being 'La Nouvelle Vague', we looked to the most iconic and influential film during that period, Breathless. From the characters' wardrobe and the environment and setting of the film, to the effortless Parisian sensibility of that time, Jean Luc’s visual style and innovative approach to filmmaking provided our team with endless amounts of inspiration."
It looks like we can finally try and steal the style of all the French girls we've been crushing on via Instagram with this Parisian-inspired collection, worn by Alexa Chung in the film below.
