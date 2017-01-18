Dinner parties can be pretty uncomfortable, especially if you don't know anyone, and even more so when you don't speak the same language as the other guests. Alexa Chung gets it — in fact, she's been there. And AG got it all on tape. The denim brand just released its campaign film for spring '17, and Chung reprises her role as model, muse, and occasional designer. For fall '16, we watched everyone's favorite cool Brit lounge around a suite at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn, New York. Now, a new collection means a new backdrop, so AG and Chung packed up and traveled to Paris for a one-night-only trip filled with French-inspired fashions and awkward small talk that's mostly lost in translation. Not to worry, because Chung's self-deprecating humor and envy-inducing outfits save the day, as per usual. "The film was initially based on a dinner Alexa and I had when we were in Paris shooting the campaign stills," Johnathan Crocker, AG's vice president of global communications, told Refinery29. It "evolved to be a bit of a tongue-in-cheek take of what it’s like to have dinner when traveling abroad and you’re desperately trying to fit in." Because the inspiration for the brand's spring '17 collection was "la nouvelle vague" (and the film Breathless in particular), he explains, it felt right to return to the City of Light to portray the clothes in context. So, Chung once again finds herself invited to an incredibly chic get-together, filled with gorgeous and effortlessly cool attendees, in a Parisian apartment — and, meanwhile, she still can't speak much French, which means she must awkwardly hang onto the outskirts of the conversation. Luckily, she's able to lean into some of the characteristics that make us love her the most: her "exceptional style, her strong wit, and her charismatic personality and humor," as Crocker put it. Chung gets a little help from AG to get through, though: The crisp, white jeans and perfect-fitting denim jacket earn her not only compliments from the impeccably-dressed Parisians at the party but even an invite to go shopping. Watch her (and her denim) work her magic in the video, below.
Advertisement