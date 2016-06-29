Last summer we all lusted after Alexa Chung's second collection for AG, after pining over her sell-out debut collaboration with the sophisticated denim brand, which dropped in January 2015. Featuring button down skirts, 'Sacred Monster' logo shirts, jean jackets, skinny knits and flares, it was the must-have wardrobe capsule for anyone with a penchant for denim – and, of course, the devoted army of women queuing up to copy the Queen of Brit Cool's style.
Now Alexa has joined forces with the brand again, stepping back from her position as designer and returning to her role as model to become the face of AG's new AW16 collection. The model and muse explained: “[I'm] thrilled to be asked back to model the AG Fall ’16 campaign. I guess they missed me as much as I missed them.”
Alexa replaces Daria Werbowy, the equally effortless and well-dressed supermodel who has fronted AG’s campaigns for the past four seasons. “We are incredibly excited to be working with Alexa again. At the risk of sounding cliché, there’s really no one quite like her. Trying to define what makes her so unique is close to impossible, but that’s ultimately her appeal, and why we’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership,” explains Johnathan Crocker, AG’s VP Global Communications.
The women's AW16 collection is inspired by the '60s mod, evident in flared, A-line and high-rise silhouettes and the campaign sees Alexa lounging around a suite at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn, New York in the images shot by Theo Wenner. From the pyjama shirt to the fur-collared denim jacket and jumpsuit, although summer has barely arrived, we're already looking forward to autumn so we can get our mitts on all of it.
