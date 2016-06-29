Alexa Chung Is Back At It Again With AG

Last year, the fashion flock collectively lusted over Alexa Chung's collaboration with AG. The first drop of Chung's designer turn for the brand achieved sell-out status. Basically, it was a must-have capsule for anyone with a penchant for jeans — and, of course, the devotees perpetually queuing up to copy Chung's cool-girl style. This season, Chung is joining forces with the brand again and fronting its fall '16 ads.
"[I'm] thrilled to be asked back to model the AG fall ’16 campaign," Chung said in a release. "I guess they missed me as much as I missed them." We missed you, too, Alexa: The British style icon replaces supermodel Daria Werbowy who's been the face of AG for four seasons.
"At the risk of sounding cliché, there’s really no one quite like [Alexa]," Johnathan Crocker, the brand's vice president of global communications, said in the release. "Trying to define what makes her so unique is close to impossible, but that’s ultimately her appeal, and why we’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership."
Word of Chung's latest collab with the jeans label (and her succeeding Werbowy in AG's ads) first emerged in March, but the images were kept under wraps until now. The campaign was shot in a suite in Brooklyn's super-hip Wythe Hotel. In the just-released ads, we see Chung lounging about in AG's '60s mod-inspired fall '16 lineup — in all its flared, A-line, and high-rise glory.
AG's latest collection won't drop until July, but we're already eyeing a few pieces to add to our closets. From the pajama shirt Chung poses in, paired with impossibly perfect bed head, to a slim-fit denim jumpsuit she wears while out and about, we're already looking forward to the weather cooling down a bit, so we can wear all of it. You can't argue with that Alexa Chung stamp of approval.
