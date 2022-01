The 5 Best Colours To ‘Dopamine Dress’ Your Home

So if you are seeking to breathe new life into a space, reinvigorate your home or just bring a touch of calm and happiness to your surroundings, we've pulled together the shades that Laity and Valspar , together with colour psychology expert Justine Fox, have selected as a baseline to elevate your mood. Whether you're going for a complete room overhaul or a couple of accessories, these shades all work beautifully in concert to gently enliven a space, and provide a perfect backdrop to bolder, brighter shades.