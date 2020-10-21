Clothing Of Grief: The Bucket Hat That Helped Me Mourn My Father

“The day after my dad passed, the first thing my mum wanted to do was clear out his closet and purge everything so that’s what we did the entire first day,” he said. “A couple of weeks later, my sister and my mum were like, ‘Why did we do that?’” Zach said that he was grateful that he’d put aside some of the items his dad wore when he was his age. “He was probably doing the same thing at my age,” he said. “And I think seeing him and myself in the same clothing was a reminder of that.”