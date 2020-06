"Social isolation is not new to me. Heading out for a spontaneous weekend trip just isn’t something I’m able to do because of my responsibilities with my mom. But what has been an adjustment — and I know I’m not alone in this — is restricting my contact with others to protect my parents from coronavirus. Of course, as a woman of colour whose parents are high-risk, I worry about what happens if my parents get the coronavirus or have some other sickness and they have to go to the hospital. I am sure doctors, nurses, and hospital staff are doing their best, but if resources get low, how do I ensure my parents will receive the best possible care? Black Americans are overrepresented among COVID-19 diagnoses and deaths . As a caregiver, I’m always thinking of the wellbeing of the person I care for first, and now I’m extra careful about any risk I’m exposing my parents to, but there is only so much one person can do.