Pantone’s Colour Of The Year 2021 Is All About Encouraging Creativity

Pantone has unveiled its colour of the year 2021: Very Peri, which it describes as a "dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone".
There's something undeniably soothing about the shade, which Pantone calls the "happiest and warmest of all the blue hues". It follows on from previous Pantone colours of the year including Classic Blue (2020), Living Coral (2019) and Ultra Violet (2018).
"As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue colour family,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute.
"Encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression."
Pantone has been naming a Colour of the Year since 2000. According to the New Jersey-based institute, the selection process "requires thoughtful consideration and trend analysis" drawing from the worlds of entertainment, art, fashion, design, travel and more. This reflects the fact that the Colour of the Year is expected, in turn, to have a considerable influence on future developments in fashion, home decor and graphic design.
Very Peri makes history by becoming the first brand new shade to be named Colour of the Year. "Creating a new colour for the first time in the history of our Pantone Color of the Year educational colour programme reflects the global innovation and transformation taking place," said Pantone's Vice President, Laurie Pressman.
"As society continues to recognise colour as a critical form of communication and as a way to express and affect ideas and emotions and engage and connect, the complexity of this new red-violet-infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lie before us."