“My family has owned my current home for many years, but I have only been able to make the space my own more recently. I have poured my heart into creating a style that reflects my tastes and, more importantly, me as a person. As I try to be a warm and welcoming person, I have made my home a place that instantly puts people at ease, where they can relax and enjoy themselves. A home is more than four walls filled with a selection of objects, no matter how sentimental they are – it has to have a loving aura, which instils that feeling of absolute comfort, safety and weightlessness. In terms of the material things that help create this aura, I find lighting to be the most crucial, whether natural during the day or artificial for the evenings, followed by vibrant plants, tasteful furniture, and then a selection of objects to fill the space - such as vases, candleholders, flowers, pictures, and so on.”