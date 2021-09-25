11 Outline Vases For A Modern Take On Flowers

If you're drawn to a more minimalist aesthetic in your interiors, that doesn't mean bare walls and empty surfaces are your only route. Rather, try incorporating a handful of well-chosen pieces that speak to your personality without dominating it. The fewer pieces you have, the more special they can become.
It makes total sense that 'outline vases' – two-dimensional-looking wire frames designed to hold stems of dried flowers – are the minimalist's go-to for adding a touch of character to an otherwise clutter-free corner. A bold, geometric reinterpretation of the vase, they are a way to bring the softness of dried flowers into your home. They can blend into a neutral palette or stand out as an almost cartoonish drawing of a vase.
For those who find the black outline a bit too much, there are also ceramic versions (sometimes called donut vases) which come in softer, more autumnal colours but maintain the unexpected vase outline.
Ahead, we've scoured the internet for some of our favourites.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.