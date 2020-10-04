9 Candles We Want Right Now That Are Too Pretty To Burn

Of all the knick-knacks we're seeing on Instagram, candles are having a particular moment right now. Sculptural, decorative candles – the kind that are too joyful or silly or a bit strange to burn but instead sit among your clutter, making you smile. It's no wonder really. After months in lockdown and the threat of another looming, is it any surprise you'd want to bring something new, small and fun into your living space?
With that in mind we've pulled together our favourite decorative candles from independent makers on Instagram and Etsy. Give yourself the gift of something delightful and pointless – you deserve it.