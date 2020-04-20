Since coronavirus has confined us to our homes, it's no wonder we're looking for new ways to make being cooped up a little more bearable, and it all starts with self-care.
From running the ultimate bath to taking part in at-home workouts and wearing makeup indoors, there's a number of things that can help us feel relaxed and put-together. But not much trumps the uplifting power of a good scented candle.
If you find that a lot of bougie candles are out of your budget, look no further than the new Zara Emotions collection, created by perfumer Jo Malone of Jo Loves for the high street brand.
For those in the know, the Zara x Jo Malone collab has been going strong for a while, with the two teaming up on a perfume collection in November 2019. Last week, Zara announced that it would be infusing some of its most popular fragrances into scented candles, and at £15.99 each, they're definitely an affordable luxury.
While Zara's bricks and mortar stores are closed for the foreseeable, you can shop the candles at Zara.com. Head online and you'll find four to choose from: Amalfi Sunray (light, floral and sweet), Fleur De Patchouli (powdery, musky and deep), Bohemian Bluebells (heady and green) and Vetiver Pamplemousse (fresh and citrussy).
In Zara's simple and chic style, each candle is housed in a clear jar with Zara Emotions' signature monochrome label, which means it'll look at home in any #shelfie. While the brand hasn't yet announced plans to expand the collection to include well-loved fragrances like Waterlily Tea Dress and Tubereuse Noir, which are currently part of the perfume collection, we're sure it won't be long until Jo dreams up many more.
