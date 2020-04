Hilary Duff Breaks Down Her Self-Care Routine During Quarantine

Having the ability to stay home from work right now as a parent is both a privilege and a rude awakening: Even celebrities are discovering that it's pretty much impossible to get a minute to yourself when the kids are out of school, with no daycare or playdates for the foreseeable future. When you're hiding in a guest bathroom like Kim Kardashian West , it's the little moments of solitude that count. Just ask Hilary Duff, who pulled a similar disappearing act to get her self-care on during self-isolation.