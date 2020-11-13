13 Ways To Cosy Up Your Home’s Outdoor Space This Winter Lockdown

If you're lucky enough to have outdoor space at your home in this year, the year of the pandemic, then chances are you've used it more than ever. Between lockdown and a confusing system of tiers and rules, most of us have spent more time in the home this year than ever before.
As those with a balcony or a garden know, that precious outdoor space is a godsend when you're cooped up indoors with nowhere to go. In the summer and during times of non-lockdown it became an essential gathering place for friends and during lockdown it became your go-to place to get a (small) change of scenery.
But now the temperatures have dropped, what will happen to that outdoor respite? The place you used to go to get some distance from your housemates, your family or your partner? Well, as long as you cosy it up for winter, there's no need to stop using it altogether.
Ahead, we've pulled together some of the best buys to get your outdoor space as warm as possible for this locked down winter.
