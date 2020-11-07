These Home Trends Are Going To Be Huge In 2021

This year has drastically changed the way we use our homes and the amount of time we spend in them. Many of us had to create a home office in our bedrooms without much notice and tried to upgrade our outdoor space without spending a fortune.
Pandemic living will continue to have an effect on home decor trends in 2021 as #WFH remains the new normal and further nationwide and local lockdowns can't be ruled out.
Here, the experts from home renovation platform Houzz predict the design trends we're likely to see more of in 2021. They're partly based on search traffic, so you're probably starting to see some of them on the 'gram already.