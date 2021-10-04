29 Kitchen Buys Under £29 To Make Cooking Joyful Again

The kitchen, primarily, is a functional space. It is a place for cooking, feeding and cleaning – and honestly it depends on the day whether that is something we love doing, put up with, or actively hate. This is only more true after a series of lockdowns meant that cooking at home, constantly, was a government requirement.
But kitchens can and should be joyful spaces, for sharing meals with people you love, or even just like.
Whether you're a first-time buyer decking out a new kitchen, negotiating the sink with your flatmates or struggling for space, kitchen and dining accessories can bring the room to life again. Ahead, we've pulled together our favourite tasteful, playful and (crucially) budget-friendly pieces to make cooking and dining that bit more pleasurable.
